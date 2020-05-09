Home
Silvino RECUPERO


1935 - 2020
Silvino RECUPERO Obituary
SILVINO RECUPERO



Born in Mirabella Eclano 17 October 1935.

Passed away peacefully in Canberra

after a long battle on 6 May 2020.



Fiercely loved father to his heartbroken

daughters, Anna-Maria, Raff and Rita.

Adored Nonno to 7 and proud bis-nonno to 1.



He loved his garden, his home, exceptional

food, and he adored nothing more than

sharing a vino with his family

and close friends.



Unconditionally loved by his best friend

Angelo, his family and everyone

who knew him.



He will be accompanied to his final resting

place by his family next week.



No Lutto



Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020
