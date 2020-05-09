|
|
SILVINO RECUPERO
Born in Mirabella Eclano 17 October 1935.
Passed away peacefully in Canberra
after a long battle on 6 May 2020.
Fiercely loved father to his heartbroken
daughters, Anna-Maria, Raff and Rita.
Adored Nonno to 7 and proud bis-nonno to 1.
He loved his garden, his home, exceptional
food, and he adored nothing more than
sharing a vino with his family
and close friends.
Unconditionally loved by his best friend
Angelo, his family and everyone
who knew him.
He will be accompanied to his final resting
place by his family next week.
No Lutto
Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020