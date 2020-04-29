|
|
Simon Anthony Kaye 1 June 1961 - 17 April 2020 A full, fun-packed existence in a short life. Lived in Melbourne, London, Sydney, Adelaide and Canberra. Worked as a journalist and sub-editor for a number of publications including The Canberra Times, The Age, The Herald Sun, Good Weekend and Personal Investment magazines and The Adelaide Advertiser. Adored by his family Jenny, Jackie, Madeleine, Francesca, Sophie and Hudson. A service celebrating Simon's life will be held on Friday 1 May at 2 - 3 pm AEST, live streamed at https://youtu.be/HWjr-9EWSo4
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 29, 2020