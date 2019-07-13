|
|
Å IME (SIMON) GULAN
18 August 1945 - 28 June 2019
Passed away in Croatia
Much loved Husband of Angela
for almost 50 years.
Loving Father and Father-in-law of
Ben and Snjezana, John and Kathryn
Adored Grandfather of Simon, Amelia, Sophia,
Olivia, James, Heidi and Jessica.
Requiem Mass in celebration of the life
of Simon will be offered in
St Christopher's Cathedral
Canberra Avenue, Forrest on
MONDAY 15 July 2019,
commencing at 10.30 am.
At the conclusion of Mass, burial will
take place at Woden Cemetery,
Justinian Street, Phillip.
Rosary will be recited in
St Augustine's Catholic Church,
Beasley Street, Farrer on
SUNDAY 14 July 2019 at 6.00 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019