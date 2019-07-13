Home
Simon GULAN

Simon GULAN Obituary
Å IME (SIMON) GULAN



18 August 1945 - 28 June 2019



Passed away in Croatia



Much loved Husband of Angela

for almost 50 years.

Loving Father and Father-in-law of

Ben and Snjezana, John and Kathryn

Adored Grandfather of Simon, Amelia, Sophia,

Olivia, James, Heidi and Jessica.



Requiem Mass in celebration of the life

of Simon will be offered in

St Christopher's Cathedral

Canberra Avenue, Forrest on

MONDAY 15 July 2019,

commencing at 10.30 am.



At the conclusion of Mass, burial will

take place at Woden Cemetery,

Justinian Street, Phillip.



Rosary will be recited in

St Augustine's Catholic Church,

Beasley Street, Farrer on

SUNDAY 14 July 2019 at 6.00 pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019
