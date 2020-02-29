|
SIMON CHARLES MAMOUNEY
12 November 1973 - 24 February 2020
Loving husband of Bindi.
Devoted father of Mia and Charlie.
Beloved son of Pam.
Loved brother of Michael, Sue, Gary and Kim.
Sadly missed by all his family, extended family and friends.
Families are forever
The funeral service for Simon will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Lyneham Chapel, 102 Wattle Street, O'Connor, on MONDAY, 2 March 2020, commencing at 11AM.
A private cremation will follow.
No flowers by request.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020