Grantley Perry & Sons
12 Sandford Street
Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory 2911
02 6241 4101
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Lyneham Chapel
102 Wattle Street
O'Connor
Simon MAMOUNEY


1973 - 2020
Simon MAMOUNEY Obituary
SIMON CHARLES MAMOUNEY

12 November 1973 - 24 February 2020



Loving husband of Bindi.

Devoted father of Mia and Charlie.

Beloved son of Pam.

Loved brother of Michael, Sue, Gary and Kim.

Sadly missed by all his family, extended family and friends.



Families are forever



The funeral service for Simon will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Lyneham Chapel, 102 Wattle Street, O'Connor, on MONDAY, 2 March 2020, commencing at 11AM.

A private cremation will follow.

No flowers by request.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
