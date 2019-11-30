|
SINXAY (JIMMY) PRADITH 23 November 1961 - 22 November 2019 Sinxay Pradith, commonly and affectionately known as Jimmy, passed peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, 22 November 2019 in Forde, Canberra. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle and friend. He will forever be missed by the lives he's touched. "We love you 3000" Rest In Peace, Jim. The funeral service for Jimmy will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Saturday, 7 December 2019, commencing at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019