Cyrus Lenox Simson Hewitt (Sir Lenox Hewitt O.B.E.) 7th May 1917 - 28th February 2020 102 and counting Beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend. Believer in: waking with the dawn, freshly squeezed orange juice, fish and chips at Bondi, kindness, newspapers, the Westminster system, this country. Frank and fearless public servant. Son of Ella & Rus (deceased), husband of Hope (deceased), father of Patricia, Antonia (deceased), Hilary, Andrew, father-in-law to Bill (deceased), Rodney, Debra (deceased), grandfather of Alexandra, Nicholas, Matthew, Elisabeth & Mitchell With gratitude to Dr Peter McGlynn, Dr Philip Redelman and the loving and compassionate community of care at St Vincent's Care Services Edgecliff The funeral service for Sir Lenox will be held in the Magnolia Chapel of the Macquarie Park Crematorium, Delhi Road, North Ryde, next Thursday 12 March 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. No flowers by request. Chris Timmins Funerals Sydney (02) 9630 9688
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020