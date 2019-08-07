Home
Sofia NICOLAIDIS


1933 - 2019
Sofia NICOLAIDIS Obituary
SOFIA NICOLAIDIS

23 February 1933 - 4 August 2019



Beloved wife of Anastasios (dec).

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of

Sylvia and George (dec),

John, Harry and Kim.

Loved by her grandchildren

and great- grandchildren.



The funeral service for Sofia will be held in the

Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,

2 Gosse St, Kingston

on MONDAY 12 August 2019

commencing at 11am.



At the conclusion of the service,

burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 7, 2019
