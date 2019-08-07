|
|
SOFIA NICOLAIDIS
23 February 1933 - 4 August 2019
Beloved wife of Anastasios (dec).
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of
Sylvia and George (dec),
John, Harry and Kim.
Loved by her grandchildren
and great- grandchildren.
The funeral service for Sofia will be held in the
Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,
2 Gosse St, Kingston
on MONDAY 12 August 2019
commencing at 11am.
At the conclusion of the service,
burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford St, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 7, 2019