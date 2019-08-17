Home
Sonia QUINN


1975 - 2019
SONIA LOUISE QUINN

19 December 1975 - 25 July 2019



Beloved Partner of Jeff.



Cherished Daughter of Christopher (dec)

and Robin, and big Sister to

Ben and Nicholas.



Friend, workmate and team-mate to many.



A celebration of Sonia's life will

be held at St Paul's Anglican Church,

Canberra Avenue, Manuka, on

TUESDAY 20 August,

commencing at 10:00 AM.



A private cremation will follow at

Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell.



It is requested that no flowers be sent.

However, donations can be made to

fund a harp scholarship in Sonia's memory.

It is intended that the scholarship will

work closely with Harp Centre Australia,

and will commence operating in 2020.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019
