|
|
SONIA LOUISE QUINN
19 December 1975 - 25 July 2019
Beloved Partner of Jeff.
Cherished Daughter of Christopher (dec)
and Robin, and big Sister to
Ben and Nicholas.
Friend, workmate and team-mate to many.
A celebration of Sonia's life will
be held at St Paul's Anglican Church,
Canberra Avenue, Manuka, on
TUESDAY 20 August,
commencing at 10:00 AM.
A private cremation will follow at
Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell.
It is requested that no flowers be sent.
However, donations can be made to
fund a harp scholarship in Sonia's memory.
It is intended that the scholarship will
work closely with Harp Centre Australia,
and will commence operating in 2020.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 17, 2019