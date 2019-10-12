|
STANLEY JOSEPH MARRIS
4.2.1929 - 8.10.2019
Loving husband of Bernice.
Father of Sid, Martin, Julie, Kath,
Patrick and Michael.
Grandfather of Michael, Josh, Paul,
Yvette, Leo, Anna, Loretta, Marlee,
Oliver and Alice.
This is what the Lord requires of you:
to do justice, to love kindness and
to walk humbly with your God.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of
Stanley will be offered in
St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Ave, Forrest on MONDAY 14 October 2019,
commencing at 10:30 am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019