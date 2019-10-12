Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley MARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley MARRIS


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Stanley MARRIS Obituary
STANLEY JOSEPH MARRIS

4.2.1929 - 8.10.2019



Loving husband of Bernice.

Father of Sid, Martin, Julie, Kath,

Patrick and Michael.

Grandfather of Michael, Josh, Paul,

Yvette, Leo, Anna, Loretta, Marlee,

Oliver and Alice.



This is what the Lord requires of you:

to do justice, to love kindness and

to walk humbly with your God.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

Stanley will be offered in

St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Ave, Forrest on MONDAY 14 October 2019,

commencing at 10:30 am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now