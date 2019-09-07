|
|
Plowright - Stanley Ronald
21 June 1925 - 5 September 2019
Dearly beloved husband of Ella.
Loving father of Dianne and Wendy.
Father-in-law of Peter and Gary.
Cherished grandfather of Toni, Karen, Glenn & Brett and great grandfather of their families.
Proudly served his country in the RAAF.
A life well lived - A well deserved rest.
Heartfelt thanks to Heritage Care and Dr David Yates for their care of Stan.
A celebration for the life of Stan will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church,
Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan on
Tuesday 10th September commencing at 1pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019