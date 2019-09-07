Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Stanley PLOWRIGHT


1925 - 2019
Stanley PLOWRIGHT Obituary
Plowright - Stanley Ronald



21 June 1925 - 5 September 2019



Dearly beloved husband of Ella.

Loving father of Dianne and Wendy.

Father-in-law of Peter and Gary.

Cherished grandfather of Toni, Karen, Glenn & Brett and great grandfather of their families.



Proudly served his country in the RAAF.



A life well lived - A well deserved rest.



Heartfelt thanks to Heritage Care and Dr David Yates for their care of Stan.



A celebration for the life of Stan will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church,

Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan on

Tuesday 10th September commencing at 1pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
