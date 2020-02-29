|
|
[[CANCHSE5088]]
STEFANEE MARY MASON
Nee Waltman
25 August 1956 - 24 February 2020
Passed away peacefully
at the Canberra Hospital.
Beloved wife of John (dec).
Beloved daughter of June and Jan (both dec).
Loving sister of Jan, Peter, Stan (dec),
Wendy, Billy, Steven,
Chrissy and their families.
May you always have
an angel by your side.
A graveside service for Stefanee
will be held in the Queanbeyan Cemetery,
Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan,
on MONDAY 2 March 2020,
commencing at 10:00am.
Since Stef loved colours,
please wear something bright to
the funeral in her honour.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020