Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Queanbeyan Cemetery,
Lanyon Drive
Queanbeyan
Stefanee MASON


1956 - 2020
Stefanee MASON Obituary
STEFANEE MARY MASON

Nee Waltman

25 August 1956 - 24 February 2020



Passed away peacefully

at the Canberra Hospital.



Beloved wife of John (dec).

Beloved daughter of June and Jan (both dec).

Loving sister of Jan, Peter, Stan (dec),

Wendy, Billy, Steven,

Chrissy and their families.



May you always have

an angel by your side.



A graveside service for Stefanee

will be held in the Queanbeyan Cemetery,

Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan,

on MONDAY 2 March 2020,

commencing at 10:00am.



Since Stef loved colours,

please wear something bright to

the funeral in her honour.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
