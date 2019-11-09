Home
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St Benedict's Catholic Church
Jerrabomberra Avenue
Narrabundah
Stella Stanislawa DRENOVAC


1928 - 2019
STELLA ( STANISLAWA ) DRENOVAC



28 February 1928 - 30 October 2019



Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law

of Harry and Sarah, Danuta and Phillip,

Annette and Brad.



Adored Nanny of Leanne, Colin, Kristie,

Timothy, Jeremy, Tom, Angus,

William and Harry.



Loving Great Grandmother of Julian,

Matthew, James, Elle, Chloe and Cecily.



A Prayer Service for Stella will be held

at St Benedict's Catholic Church,

Jerrabomberra Avenue Narrabundah

on FRIDAY, 15 November 2019, at 10.30am,

followed by burial at Woden Cemetery.



Thank you to all the staff at Mountain View

Aged Care Plus who cared for Stella

with compassion and love.



Mum, you will be forever in our hearts.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
