|
|
STELLA ( STANISLAWA ) DRENOVAC
28 February 1928 - 30 October 2019
Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law
of Harry and Sarah, Danuta and Phillip,
Annette and Brad.
Adored Nanny of Leanne, Colin, Kristie,
Timothy, Jeremy, Tom, Angus,
William and Harry.
Loving Great Grandmother of Julian,
Matthew, James, Elle, Chloe and Cecily.
A Prayer Service for Stella will be held
at St Benedict's Catholic Church,
Jerrabomberra Avenue Narrabundah
on FRIDAY, 15 November 2019, at 10.30am,
followed by burial at Woden Cemetery.
Thank you to all the staff at Mountain View
Aged Care Plus who cared for Stella
with compassion and love.
Mum, you will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019