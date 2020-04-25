Home
Stephen BRADSHAW


1956 - 2020
Stephen BRADSHAW Obituary
Clinical Associate Professor

Stephen Robert Bradshaw AM

27 August 1956 - 21 April 2020



Stephen passed away peacefully at home

in Canberra, surrounded by his family.



Adored husband of Kim.

Loving father and father in law to

Penelope, Philippa, Toby, Tilly,

Maddison and Alexandria.

Cherished son of Gabrielle and

Robert (dec) Bradshaw,

Devoted brother and brother in law to

Jane and John and

Geoffrey and Sharon

Uncle and Friend to many.



A renowned vascular surgeon

who dedicated his life to helping

and teaching others.

Proud recipient of the Member

of the Order of Australia, President of

the ACT Medical Board and member

of the Inaugural National Medical Board.



With massive appreciation to

Dr J Fuller, Dr G Pranavan, Dr M Lattimer,

Dr A Hughes, Dr D Yates



In Gods care; whole and dancing in Heaven



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020
