|
|
Clinical Associate Professor
Stephen Robert Bradshaw AM
27 August 1956 - 21 April 2020
Stephen passed away peacefully at home
in Canberra, surrounded by his family.
Adored husband of Kim.
Loving father and father in law to
Penelope, Philippa, Toby, Tilly,
Maddison and Alexandria.
Cherished son of Gabrielle and
Robert (dec) Bradshaw,
Devoted brother and brother in law to
Jane and John and
Geoffrey and Sharon
Uncle and Friend to many.
A renowned vascular surgeon
who dedicated his life to helping
and teaching others.
Proud recipient of the Member
of the Order of Australia, President of
the ACT Medical Board and member
of the Inaugural National Medical Board.
With massive appreciation to
Dr J Fuller, Dr G Pranavan, Dr M Lattimer,
Dr A Hughes, Dr D Yates
In Gods care; whole and dancing in Heaven
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020