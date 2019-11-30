|
|
Stephen William Conroy
'Steve'
11 February 1951 - 27 November 2019
Steve sadly passed away at
The Canberra Hospital on Wednesday night.
Loved son of Lily (dec) & Bill.
Dearly loved husband & best friend of Deb.
Loved brother & brother-in-law of
Patricia & Paul, Veronica, Charles,
Angela (dec) & their families.
Much loved stepfather of Katrin & Martin
& good mate to many.
Steve's stoicism, strength & sense of
humour remained until the end.
Thank you to Dr Lee & staff at TCH Cancer
Centre & ward 4A for the wonderful care
that Steve received.
For funeral details please see
a later edition of The Canberra Times.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019