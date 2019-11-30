Home
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN CCONROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN CCONROY


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
STEPHEN CCONROY Obituary
Stephen William Conroy

'Steve'

11 February 1951 - 27 November 2019

Steve sadly passed away at

The Canberra Hospital on Wednesday night.



Loved son of Lily (dec) & Bill.

Dearly loved husband & best friend of Deb.

Loved brother & brother-in-law of

Patricia & Paul, Veronica, Charles,

Angela (dec) & their families.

Much loved stepfather of Katrin & Martin

& good mate to many.



Steve's stoicism, strength & sense of

humour remained until the end.

Thank you to Dr Lee & staff at TCH Cancer

Centre & ward 4A for the wonderful care

that Steve received.



For funeral details please see

a later edition of The Canberra Times.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -