STEPHEN JAMES GUNTHER (Chaplain RAN ret.) 17 November 1963 to 27 July 2019 Survived by his Wife - Elizabeth, Children - James, Emily, Tom and Joel - Father Peter and Siblings - David, Julie and Kathleen. The deep sorrow of his loving family is softened by knowing that he has at last been released from the pain and anguish of the cruel condition he struggled with for most of his life, which became relentless and crushing in recent years. The funeral will be held at 2.00pm, Thursday 8 August at West Chapel, Carrington Street, Palmyra WA 6157. The family suggests donations to Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA ) in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 2, 2019