STEPHEN JOHN ROBERTS 25 December 1963 - 20 July 2019 Late of Chisholm, ACT. Loving husband of Debbie. Loved father and father-in-law of Rebecca, Kylie & Brad and Chris. Loved Poppa of Anabelle, Lucas, Carter, Layla, Cooper, Ivy and Sonny. Loved brother of Kim, Malcolm and Tracey. Aged 55 years At Peace Relatives and friends of Stephen are respectfully informed that a service celebrating his life will be held at the graveside in the Catholic Portion of Ariah Park Cemetery commencing at 3.00pm on Friday 26th July, 2019. TEMORA & DISTRICT FUNERAL SERVICE Accredited Member of F.D.A. of NSW 306 Hoskins Street, Temora 2666 02 6977 1332
Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019