Stephen Kenneth BARNES

STEPHEN KENNETH BARNES The death has occurred of Mr Stephen Kenneth Barnes better known as Steve. Passed away at his home on Friday 1st November 2019. Much loved husband of Carmel. Devoted father of Michaela, Timothy (deceased), John (deceased), Brian, Jon, Tom and Peter. Sadly missed by their families, extended family and friends. Late of Lachlan Valley Way, Godfrey's Creek. Aged 74 Years Rest In Peace A Requiem Mass to celebrate Stephen's life will be held on Friday 8th November 2019, at St Patrick's Catholic Church Boorowa, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Boorowa Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the Church to Kidney Health Australia in memory of Stephen. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 6, 2019
