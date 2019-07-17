Home
Stephen Leslie Hitchcock Passed away Saturday 13 July 2019 at Harden, aged 83. Survived by sister Avril, children Adele, Rhonda, Denise and Vicki, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Daddy, slow down some, cause your making me run, Daddy don't you walk so fast. - Adele So many precious memories, you taught us so much. A dad that could fix anything. You were always loved. - Rhonda Gone to the Murrah fishing. - Denise A generous man with a gentle heart always remembered. - Vicki Sevice Friday at 11 am at The Chapel St Lawrence Aged Care, 6 Swift Street, Harden.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 17, 2019
