|
|
Much loved Stephen Peter Reynolds 26th December 1944 - 19th January 2020 Son of the late Harry Parker and Evelyn Reynolds. Dear brother to Gillian Caroline Cooper, the late David Malcom Reynolds and the late Kathleen Jean Reynolds. Beloved father to Justin Parker Reynolds and Louise Clare Rawnsley. Cherished Pa to Harrison Parker Rawnsley, Braxton Roland Rawnsley and Benjamin Miles Rawnsley. A funeral service will not be held per Stephen's wishes. A memorial morning tea will be held in Byron Bay at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 21, 2020