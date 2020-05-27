Home
Stephen WEDD

Stephen WEDD Obituary
STEPHEN WEDD

18 October 1947 - 23 May 2020



Much loved husband of Ruth

and former husband of Kerri.

Loved father, stepfather and father in law of

Heidi, Simon, Joshua and Erin, Tim and Kristy.

Cherished Pa of Ivy, Claudia,

Audrey and Oscar.



Thankyou to Drs Pranavan, Fuller,

Sullivan and Donaghy, oncology teams

at TCH and Icon and the

Clare Holland House inpatient

and home based palliative care teams for

their skills, compassion and support.



Please no flowers but please do

consider making a donation to the

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation,

curebraincancer.org.au

to help advance the research

on this intransigent cancer.



He was loved and will be missed dearly

by his family and friends.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times from May 27 to May 30, 2020
