|
|
STEPHEN WEDD
18 October 1947 - 23 May 2020
Much loved husband of Ruth
and former husband of Kerri.
Loved father, stepfather and father in law of
Heidi, Simon, Joshua and Erin, Tim and Kristy.
Cherished Pa of Ivy, Claudia,
Audrey and Oscar.
Thankyou to Drs Pranavan, Fuller,
Sullivan and Donaghy, oncology teams
at TCH and Icon and the
Clare Holland House inpatient
and home based palliative care teams for
their skills, compassion and support.
Please no flowers but please do
consider making a donation to the
Cure Brain Cancer Foundation,
curebraincancer.org.au
to help advance the research
on this intransigent cancer.
He was loved and will be missed dearly
by his family and friends.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times from May 27 to May 30, 2020