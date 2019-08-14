Home
Steve TAMVAKIS


1940 - 2019
Steve TAMVAKIS Obituary
STEVE (Stavros) TAMVAKIS

25 April 1940 - 10 August 2019



Loved and loving husband to Maria.

Loved and loving father and father-in-law of

Chris, Alexandra and Brett.

Much loved Pappou to Alessa and Brooklyn.



Family and friends are invited to

attend the funeral service for Steve

which will be held in the

Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas,

Gosse Street Kingston, on Friday

16 August 2019, commencing at 10am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019
