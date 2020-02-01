Home
Services
Grantley Perry & Sons
12 Sandford Street
Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory 2911
02 6241 4101
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Gungahlin Cemetery Memorial Chapel
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven William PRICE


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Steven William PRICE Obituary
STEVEN WILLIAM PRICE



25 September 1980 - 25 January 2020



Passed away peacefully at home.



Loving and caring husband of Kylie.

Adored father of Anezka.

Loving stepfather of Logan.

Cherished son of Barry (dec) and Catherine.

Treasured stepson of David.

Much loved brother of Chris and brother-in-law to Kenneth.

Loved dearly by his family and many friends.



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal

Love leaves a memory no one can steal



The funeral service for Steven will be held in the Gungahlin Cemetery Memorial Chapel, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on

TUESDAY, 4 February 2020, commencing at 2PM.

Private burial to follow.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grantley Perry & Sons
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -