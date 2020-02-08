|
|
SUE FRANCES BODMAN
(nee SMITH)
28.10.1941 - 5.2.2020
Daughter of Frank and Sylvia (both dec).
Loving wife of John (dec) for 59 years.
Loving mother to her boys,
Gary, David and Andrew and adored
mother-in-law to Belinda, Deb and Fiona.
World's best Nan to Bec and Steve,
Rach and Liam, Gracie, Tom, Jamie,
Cal and Rosie, Harry, Emmy and Holly.
Loving Great Nanny to Max and Lily.
She was a great friend to many.
She lived for her family and
will be dearly missed.
Sue has now been reunited
with her loving husband.
A service in celebration of Sue's life,
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on
TUESDAY 11 February 2020,
commencing at 3.00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a
donation to Clare Holland House.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020