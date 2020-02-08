Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium Chapel
65 Sandford St.
Mitchell
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue BODMAN


1941 - 2020
Sue BODMAN Obituary
SUE FRANCES BODMAN

(nee SMITH)

28.10.1941 - 5.2.2020



Daughter of Frank and Sylvia (both dec).

Loving wife of John (dec) for 59 years.

Loving mother to her boys,

Gary, David and Andrew and adored

mother-in-law to Belinda, Deb and Fiona.

World's best Nan to Bec and Steve,

Rach and Liam, Gracie, Tom, Jamie,

Cal and Rosie, Harry, Emmy and Holly.

Loving Great Nanny to Max and Lily.



She was a great friend to many.

She lived for her family and

will be dearly missed.

Sue has now been reunited

with her loving husband.



A service in celebration of Sue's life,

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on

TUESDAY 11 February 2020,

commencing at 3.00pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation to Clare Holland House.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
