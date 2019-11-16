Home
Susan BOMBALL


1962 - 2019
Susan BOMBALL Obituary
SUSAN JANE BOMBALL

17 March 1962 - 1 November 2019



Susan died very peacefully at Canberra Hospital ICU surrounded by immediate family.



Much loved daughter of Aileen and Richard, wife of Jonathan, sister of Mark and Carl, sister-in-law of Julie and Birgit, aunty of

David, Stephen and Anthony and their partners

Pauline and Lucy, and great-aunt of Charles.



Susan was farewelled at a private cremation

on 13 November.



Special thanks to the Batemans Bay Ambulance Service, Southcare Helicopter Service, the Moruya Hospital Emergency Department and, particularly, the Canberra Hospital ICU staff who made an extraordinarily difficult time

so much easier for Susan and us.



Goodbye Suzy. The world will be a duller place without you but, finally - peace at last.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019
