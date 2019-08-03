|
|
SUSAN PORTER
20 August 1947 - 30 July 2019
Beloved wife of Ray.
Dearly loved mother of
Robert, Craig and Chad
and nurturing mother-in-law of
Cheryl and Kellie.
Cherished Nan of all her grandchildren.
A journey completed,
A page is turned.
A life well lived,
A rest well earned.
The funeral service for Susan will be held
in St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church,
Lhotsky Street, Charnwood on Tuesday,
6 August 2019, commencing at 11:00 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019