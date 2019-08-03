Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan PORTER

Add a Memory
Susan PORTER Obituary
SUSAN PORTER

20 August 1947 - 30 July 2019



Beloved wife of Ray.

Dearly loved mother of

Robert, Craig and Chad

and nurturing mother-in-law of

Cheryl and Kellie.

Cherished Nan of all her grandchildren.



A journey completed,

A page is turned.

A life well lived,

A rest well earned.



The funeral service for Susan will be held

in St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church,

Lhotsky Street, Charnwood on Tuesday,

6 August 2019, commencing at 11:00 am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.