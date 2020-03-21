|
WILSON Prof. Susan Ruth 19 March 1948 - 16 March 2020 Turner & Kirribilli Metastatic cancer never dimmed Sue's calm determination to live and share her life to the fullest. Loving and beloved mother of Jonathan, cherised sister of Bruce and sister-in-law of Karen, loved and loving Aunt of Valda and Scott. As Emeritus Professor of Bioinformation Science and Statistical Science at ANU and UNSW, Sue was a supportive and inspirational colleague to her last days. Sue will be sadly missed by all her family and friends, and admired as a pioneer in biostatistics and genetical statistics, understanding the spread of AIDS, and promoting bioinformatics research worldwide. Family-only cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020