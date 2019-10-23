|
|
SUSAN SHEPHARD
(nee JACKSON)
Murwillumbah 3 October 1947 -
At home in Canberra on 20 October 2019
Much loved wife of David for 51 years.
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Sarah and Trevor and Janie and Paul.
Proud and doting Nana of William,
Alice, Lila and Jasmine.
Loved sister, cousin, sister-in-law and aunty.
Respected teacher of
many Canberra students.
Bravely battled Parkinson's Disease
for 22 years. Special thanks to Baptist Care,
Clare the Parkinson's Nurse and
Home Based Palliative Care ACT
for their support and assistance.
The family welcome friends to a
farewell service for Sue to be held at the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium on
MONDAY 28 October 2019 at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Home Based Palliative Care ACT
would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019