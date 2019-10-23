Home
Susan SHEPHARD


1947 - 2019
Susan SHEPHARD Obituary
SUSAN SHEPHARD

(nee JACKSON)

Murwillumbah 3 October 1947 -

At home in Canberra on 20 October 2019



Much loved wife of David for 51 years.

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Sarah and Trevor and Janie and Paul.

Proud and doting Nana of William,

Alice, Lila and Jasmine.

Loved sister, cousin, sister-in-law and aunty.



Respected teacher of

many Canberra students.



Bravely battled Parkinson's Disease

for 22 years. Special thanks to Baptist Care,

Clare the Parkinson's Nurse and

Home Based Palliative Care ACT

for their support and assistance.



The family welcome friends to a

farewell service for Sue to be held at the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium on

MONDAY 28 October 2019 at 3:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Home Based Palliative Care ACT

would be appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
