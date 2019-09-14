Home
Resources
More Obituaries for SYLVIA BRADSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA BRADSHAW


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
SYLVIA BRADSHAW Obituary
Sylvia Marie Evelyn Bradshaw

(nee Cooke)

10.1.1931 - 6.9.2019



Forever in our hearts



Formerly of Tuross Heads and Canberra,

Sylvia passed away peacefully at

Canberra Hospital,

aged 88 years.



Loving Wife of Keith (dec),

Beloved Sister and Sister-in-law of

Alan and Meinar;

Mother and Mother-in-law

of Laurien and Ian,

Linda and Joachim, and Peter.



Nanny of Tegan, Andrew, Georgie,

Shauna, Sarah, Brent, Erika and Sally.



Thank you to the staff at Jindalee for their

care and support since 2013.



Relatives and friends are invited to

celebrate Sylvia's life in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell ACT

on TUESDAY 17 September 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



The family respectfully requests

that attendees consider wearing 'happy'

colours to reflect Sylvia's vibrant personality.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SYLVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.