|
|
Sylvia Marie Evelyn Bradshaw
(nee Cooke)
10.1.1931 - 6.9.2019
Forever in our hearts
Formerly of Tuross Heads and Canberra,
Sylvia passed away peacefully at
Canberra Hospital,
aged 88 years.
Loving Wife of Keith (dec),
Beloved Sister and Sister-in-law of
Alan and Meinar;
Mother and Mother-in-law
of Laurien and Ian,
Linda and Joachim, and Peter.
Nanny of Tegan, Andrew, Georgie,
Shauna, Sarah, Brent, Erika and Sally.
Thank you to the staff at Jindalee for their
care and support since 2013.
Relatives and friends are invited to
celebrate Sylvia's life in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell ACT
on TUESDAY 17 September 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
The family respectfully requests
that attendees consider wearing 'happy'
colours to reflect Sylvia's vibrant personality.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019