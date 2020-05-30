Home
More Obituaries for Sylvia HENSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia HENSHALL


1937 - 2020
Sylvia HENSHALL Obituary
Sylvia May Henshall



15 March 1937 - 24 May 2020



Adored wife of Thomas (dec)

Loving mother of David, Jonathan

Wayne and Lisa.

Much loved grandmother and

great-grandmother



'Forever in our hearts'



A private funeral service for Sylvia was held on

Friday 29 May at Norwood Park Crematorium.

A Memorial service to be held at

Tinderry Station later in the year.

In leiu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council NSW would be preferred

www.cancercouncil.com.au



Published in The Canberra Times on May 30, 2020
