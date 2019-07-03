Home
Sylvia Mary LE MESURIER

Sylvia Mary LE MESURIER Obituary
SYLVIA MARY LE MESURIER

27 May 1937 - 29 June 2019



Dearly loved wife of John.

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Christopher (dec), Fiona and Paul,

and Catherine.

Adored grandmother of

Ashleigh, Jonah, Bethany and Elena.



Forever in our hearts.



Sincere thanks to the staff at

Bupa Stirling for their generous

and gentle care of Sylvia.



The funeral service for Sylvia will be

held at Yarralumla Uniting Church,

Denman Street, Yarralumla on Thursday,

11 July 2019, commencing at 2:00 pm.



A committal will take place in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

12 July 2019, commencing at 9:00 am.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019
