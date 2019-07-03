|
|
SYLVIA MARY LE MESURIER
27 May 1937 - 29 June 2019
Dearly loved wife of John.
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Christopher (dec), Fiona and Paul,
and Catherine.
Adored grandmother of
Ashleigh, Jonah, Bethany and Elena.
Forever in our hearts.
Sincere thanks to the staff at
Bupa Stirling for their generous
and gentle care of Sylvia.
The funeral service for Sylvia will be
held at Yarralumla Uniting Church,
Denman Street, Yarralumla on Thursday,
11 July 2019, commencing at 2:00 pm.
A committal will take place in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
12 July 2019, commencing at 9:00 am.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019