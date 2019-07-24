|
|
TERENCE MICHAEL GUINANE
5 July 1921 - 18 July 2019
Devoted husband of Patricia (dec).
Loved father and father-in-law of
Jan and John, Vicki and Chris,
Michael and Jane, Ann and Tim,
Paul and Jane.
Loving Pop of Debbie, Robert, Leesa, Sarah,
Emma and Jennifer; Adam, Joshua, Duncan,
Patrick and Grace; Kate, Patrick, Tom,
Emily and Susi; Terry, Rebecca and Amy;
Eloise and Harry; and their partners.
Great-pop of Simon, Jeremy, Amelia, Jessica,
Luke, Olivia, Lara, Angela, Daniel, Paris,
Eve, Ebony, Indie, Joel, Jacob, Leah, Monique,
Ella, Ava, Lucy, Elizabeth, Hugh, Lyla, Henry,
Harry, Jonathan, Hayden, Merinda, Michelle,
Juverna, Jeremy, Noah, Knox,
Reily, Mikel and Joe.
Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of
Calvary Retirement.
The Funeral Mass for Terry will be held at
St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church,
Bindel Street, Aranda on Friday,
26 July 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to St Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019