Teresa GERULA


1933 - 2019
Teresa GERULA Obituary
TERESA GERULA



Formerly of Curtin, ACT.

Died peacefully in Melbourne on

26 July 2019, aged 85 years.



Beloved Wife of Wieslaw 'John' (dec).

Loved Mother of Giselle (dec),

Isabella, Lucy and John.

Loved Mother-in-law of Catherine.

Cherished Grandmother of Tomasz, Beatka,

Angelica, James, Alexandra and Emma.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the

soul of Teresa will be offered in

John Paul II Catholic Centre,

Goyder Street, Narrabundah

on FRIDAY 16 August 2019,

commencing at 10:30am.



The funeral will leave at the conclusion of

Mass for burial at Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street, Mitchell.



Rosary will be recited in Tobin Brothers

Chapel 75 Canberra Ave, Kingston on

THURSDAY 15 August 2019,

commencing at 5:00pm.



Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019
