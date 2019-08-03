|
|
TERESA GERULA
Formerly of Curtin, ACT.
Died peacefully in Melbourne on
26 July 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of Wieslaw 'John' (dec).
Loved Mother of Giselle (dec),
Isabella, Lucy and John.
Loved Mother-in-law of Catherine.
Cherished Grandmother of Tomasz, Beatka,
Angelica, James, Alexandra and Emma.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the
soul of Teresa will be offered in
John Paul II Catholic Centre,
Goyder Street, Narrabundah
on FRIDAY 16 August 2019,
commencing at 10:30am.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion of
Mass for burial at Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street, Mitchell.
Rosary will be recited in Tobin Brothers
Chapel 75 Canberra Ave, Kingston on
THURSDAY 15 August 2019,
commencing at 5:00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019