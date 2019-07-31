Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa LEWIS


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Teresa LEWIS Obituary
Teresa Mary Lewis



12 November 1928 - 26 July 2019



Wife of Kevin (dec) and Donald (dec).

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne & Peter, Sue & Wayne, Lynette & Ron and Kathleen & Frank.

Will be missed by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The funeral service for Teresa will be held at St Anthony of Padua's Catholic Church, 108 Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on Friday 2 August 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.

A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.