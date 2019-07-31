|
|
Teresa Mary Lewis
12 November 1928 - 26 July 2019
Wife of Kevin (dec) and Donald (dec).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne & Peter, Sue & Wayne, Lynette & Ron and Kathleen & Frank.
Will be missed by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service for Teresa will be held at St Anthony of Padua's Catholic Church, 108 Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on Friday 2 August 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 31, 2019