Teresita Tes VILLENA


1946 - 2019
Teresita Tes VILLENA Obituary
TERESITA BORJA VILLENA

'TESS'

10 November 1946 - 19 October 2019



Beloved wife of Pete (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Ryan and Sheila, Glenn and Acey.

Loved Lola of

Ciarra, Alicia, Annabel, Rafa and Liam.

Loved sister of Nene.



Rosary and Novena will be held in the

Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on

Friday evening, 25 October 2019,

commencing at 6:30 pm.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

Tess will be held at Holy Spirit Parish

Catholic Church, Burdekin Avenue, Amaroo

on Saturday, 26 October 2019,

commencing at 11:30 am.

Viewing will be held at 11 am.



Burial will follow Mass at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019
