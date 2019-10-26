Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Tereza HERC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tereza HERC

Add a Memory
Tereza HERC Obituary
TEREZA HERC Aged 50 years Passed away suddenly on Sunday 20 October 2019 at The Canberra Hospital. Daughter of Ivan (dec) and Katica. Loving wife of Bob. Loving mother of Daniel. Memories of your love and devotion and gentle spirit will live in us The Funeral Service for Tereza will be held in Holy Family Catholic Church cnr Bugden Ave and Castleton Cres Gowrie, on WEDNESDAY, 30 October 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tereza's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.