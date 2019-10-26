|
TEREZA HERC Aged 50 years Passed away suddenly on Sunday 20 October 2019 at The Canberra Hospital. Daughter of Ivan (dec) and Katica. Loving wife of Bob. Loving mother of Daniel. Memories of your love and devotion and gentle spirit will live in us The Funeral Service for Tereza will be held in Holy Family Catholic Church cnr Bugden Ave and Castleton Cres Gowrie, on WEDNESDAY, 30 October 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019