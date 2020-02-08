|
|
TERRENCE GRAHAM CLAYTON
22 September 1944 - 31 January 2020
Loving father of
Karen, Jacqui, Helena and Matthew,
and father-in-law of Warren and Dave.
Fun loving Pop of his
grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Caring friend of his former wife Margaret.
His laughter and warm presence,
will be missed by all.
The funeral service for Terrence will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
10 February 2020, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020