Terrence Henr DONNELLY

Terrence Henr DONNELLY In Memoriam
TERRENCE HENRY DONNELLY 11 December 1932 - 17 November 2014 It's been 5 years since we said goodbye, and not a day has passed that you haven't been missed. We are all so grateful for the time we had together, and so very proud of you, and the legacy you have left us. You will always be remembered for your loving nature, your kind and compassionate demeanour, and your brilliant mind. Always remembered and dearly loved by his wife, Fay, and his many children and grandchildren. 'You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always at our side.'



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 17, 2019
