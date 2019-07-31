Home
Thomas BOAG


1939 - 2019
THOMAS GEORGE BOAG

5 February 1939 - 26 July 2019

Passed away peacefully.



Beloved husband of Elaine for 58 years.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Greg and Ellen, and Maxine.

Grandfather of Stephen and Bec,

Simon (dec), Daniel and Sian,

and great-grandfather of Bailey.



Loved son of Jean and Charlie and

brother of Susan (all deceased).



Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Geriatric Ward

of The Canberra Hospital

and Southern Cross Care Campbell.



Family and friends are invited to join us

to raise a glass to Tom on

Saturday, 3 August 2019, at the

Abbey Function Centre, O'Hanlon Place,

Nicholls commencing at 1pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Dementia Australia ACT, would be appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 31, 2019
