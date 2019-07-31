|
|
THOMAS GEORGE BOAG
5 February 1939 - 26 July 2019
Passed away peacefully.
Beloved husband of Elaine for 58 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Greg and Ellen, and Maxine.
Grandfather of Stephen and Bec,
Simon (dec), Daniel and Sian,
and great-grandfather of Bailey.
Loved son of Jean and Charlie and
brother of Susan (all deceased).
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Geriatric Ward
of The Canberra Hospital
and Southern Cross Care Campbell.
Family and friends are invited to join us
to raise a glass to Tom on
Saturday, 3 August 2019, at the
Abbey Function Centre, O'Hanlon Place,
Nicholls commencing at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Dementia Australia ACT, would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 31, 2019