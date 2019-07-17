Home
THOMAS FAUNCE


1958 - 2019
THOMAS ALURED

de LAUNE FAUNCE



On a gorgeous winter Sunday, after giving breakfast to the magpies, gang-gangs, rosellas, galahs, lorikeets, wattlebirds, crested pigeons and currawongs, digging up the veggie patch, then settling back with a mug of tea, waiting for lunch, watching highlights of Essendon's victory on Saturday and Beatles videos, Tom died suddenly, his wife by his side, 7 July 2019.



Fifth-generation Canberran Thomas Alured

was born 8 August 1958 at Canberra Hospital

to Marjorie (Morison) and

Marcus de Laune Faunce.



Adored father of Blake and

beloved husband of Rose.

Elder brother of Charlotte and Ned.

Appreciated nephew of

Marino, Dimitri, Sophia and Aristea.

Treasured cousin of David, Susie, Tom, Lucy, Zander, James, Lisa, Hannah, Ollie, Sam, Dinny, Danielle, Francesca, Etienne, Polly, Harriet, Phoebe, Gregory, Afrodite, Heidi, Georgia, Spiro, Megan, Stephen, Ioana, Haido, Stavroula, Spiridoula, Spilios and families.

Proud mentor to Joey.



Loyal friend and colleague.

A teacher of many.



Sadly missed.



Following a private burial at

Michelago Cemetery the funeral service

will be held at Wesley Uniting Church,

20-22 National Circuit, Forrest

on Friday, 19 July 2019, commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 17, 2019
