|
|
THOMAS ALURED
de LAUNE FAUNCE
On a gorgeous winter Sunday, after giving breakfast to the magpies, gang-gangs, rosellas, galahs, lorikeets, wattlebirds, crested pigeons and currawongs, digging up the veggie patch, then settling back with a mug of tea, waiting for lunch, watching highlights of Essendon's victory on Saturday and Beatles videos, Tom died suddenly, his wife by his side, 7 July 2019.
Fifth-generation Canberran Thomas Alured
was born 8 August 1958 at Canberra Hospital
to Marjorie (Morison) and
Marcus de Laune Faunce.
Adored father of Blake and
beloved husband of Rose.
Elder brother of Charlotte and Ned.
Appreciated nephew of
Marino, Dimitri, Sophia and Aristea.
Treasured cousin of David, Susie, Tom, Lucy, Zander, James, Lisa, Hannah, Ollie, Sam, Dinny, Danielle, Francesca, Etienne, Polly, Harriet, Phoebe, Gregory, Afrodite, Heidi, Georgia, Spiro, Megan, Stephen, Ioana, Haido, Stavroula, Spiridoula, Spilios and families.
Proud mentor to Joey.
Loyal friend and colleague.
A teacher of many.
Sadly missed.
Following a private burial at
Michelago Cemetery the funeral service
will be held at Wesley Uniting Church,
20-22 National Circuit, Forrest
on Friday, 19 July 2019, commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 17, 2019