THOMAS HEAZLEWOOD


1990 - 2020
THOMAS HEAZLEWOOD Obituary
THOMAS BRUCE FRANCIS HEAZLEWOOD

Left us suddenly, in Canberra,

on 28 May 2020.



Loving son of Toni and Ross.

Brother to Patrick, Alexandra and Cecelia.

Brother-in-law to Rose and Min.

Devoted uncle to Madeline, Evelyn and Harriet.

Cherished nephew and cousin to a broad family.



A caring and respected friend to many.



We honour forever, your courage over so

many years just to stay with us.



Softly within the shadows,

there came a gentle call,

With farewells left unspoken,

you quietly left us all.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020
