THOMAS BRUCE FRANCIS HEAZLEWOOD
Left us suddenly, in Canberra,
on 28 May 2020.
Loving son of Toni and Ross.
Brother to Patrick, Alexandra and Cecelia.
Brother-in-law to Rose and Min.
Devoted uncle to Madeline, Evelyn and Harriet.
Cherished nephew and cousin to a broad family.
A caring and respected friend to many.
We honour forever, your courage over so
many years just to stay with us.
Softly within the shadows,
there came a gentle call,
With farewells left unspoken,
you quietly left us all.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020