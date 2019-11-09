Home
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Thomas Henry WILSON

THOMAS HENRY WILSON

(Tom)



Passed away 7 November 2019,

Aged 74 years.

Late of Duffy, ACT.



Much loved and loving husband, father,

father-in-law, grandfather and friend.



Always in our hearts.



Family and friends are invited to a service

for Tom to be held in the Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium on Thursday

14 November 2019 at 10:30am.



No flowers by request. An online donation

may be made to the Leukaemia Foundation

in Tom's memory:

https://www.leukaemia.org.au/



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
