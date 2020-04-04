Home
Thomas LIVINGSTONE


1988 - 2020
Thomas LIVINGSTONE Obituary
THOMAS JOHN LIVINGSTONE

21 February 1988 - 25 March 2020



Beloved and treasured son of

Vicki (dec) and Phillip.

Loving brother to Samuel and Nicholas,

brother-in-law to Megan

and uncle to Sarah Maree.

Admired and much loved nephew, cousin and

uncle to members of the

Galvin and Livingstone families.



Tom was a young man of great potential,

who had a wonderful sense of humour and

most particularly a genuine heart of gold.



Now at peace with his beloved

Mum - Vicki; Nan, Pop, Nanny and Col.



We are proud of your achievements Tom

and feel great sorrow and loss

now that you have left us.

Until we all meet again - Rest in peace Tom.



A private family graveside service for the

repose of Tom's soul will be held

at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020
