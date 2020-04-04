|
|
THOMAS JOHN LIVINGSTONE
21 February 1988 - 25 March 2020
Beloved and treasured son of
Vicki (dec) and Phillip.
Loving brother to Samuel and Nicholas,
brother-in-law to Megan
and uncle to Sarah Maree.
Admired and much loved nephew, cousin and
uncle to members of the
Galvin and Livingstone families.
Tom was a young man of great potential,
who had a wonderful sense of humour and
most particularly a genuine heart of gold.
Now at peace with his beloved
Mum - Vicki; Nan, Pop, Nanny and Col.
We are proud of your achievements Tom
and feel great sorrow and loss
now that you have left us.
Until we all meet again - Rest in peace Tom.
A private family graveside service for the
repose of Tom's soul will be held
at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020