|
|
THOMAS NORMAN CLARK
(TOM)
28 February 1932 - 15 May 2020
Much loved husband of Barbara.
Devoted father and father-in-law of
Steve and Adrienne, Elizabeth and Steve,
Peter and Marilyn, Chris and Alison.
Loved and loving grandfather of
12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed by all his family
and friends but will be forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to the staff and volunteers
at Clare Holland House.
Due to current circumstances a private
family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Tom's memory
may be made to Clare Holland House.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020