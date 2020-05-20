Home
Thomas Norman CLARK


1932 - 2020
Thomas Norman CLARK Obituary
THOMAS NORMAN CLARK

(TOM)

28 February 1932 - 15 May 2020



Much loved husband of Barbara.

Devoted father and father-in-law of

Steve and Adrienne, Elizabeth and Steve,

Peter and Marilyn, Chris and Alison.

Loved and loving grandfather of

12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



Will be sadly missed by all his family

and friends but will be forever in our hearts.



Special thanks to the staff and volunteers

at Clare Holland House.



Due to current circumstances a private

family service will be held.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Tom's memory

may be made to Clare Holland House.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020
