Abbott
Thomas Steven
27 November - 26 April 2020
It is with the greatest sadness that we announce Tom's untimely passing at his home in Sydney.
Son of Neville and Dorothy Abbott (both deceased).
Loved brother and brother in law of Susan and Paul Archer.
Fond uncle of Gabrielle and of Shaun, Matthew and Natalie.
Best mate of Mark (deceased) and the proudest father to Andy and Eddie.
In recent years Tom suffered severe health problems but he always maintained his trademark dry humour and never, ever complained.
You'll be missed a lot Tom.
RIP
Elite Funeral Directors
[email protected]
Published in The Canberra Times on May 6, 2020