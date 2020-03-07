Home
TIM ALLEN 26th October 1964 - 28th February 2020 Taken too soon, high on a mountain in Japan, doing something he loved Son of John (dec) and Judith (dec) Life partner and best friend of Jenelle Loving father and mentor of Ben Awesome Dad who DID stuff with Kat Brother, brother-in-law and friend of Tony and Eliza, Janet and Humphrey Uncle to John, Nick, Sarah, Jessie and Sam, Matt, Jake, Hamish, Ophelia and Tristan Playmate and pillow of Reggie (the dog!) No flowers by request - please consider making a donation to the Heart Foundation. Funeral details to be advised.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020
