|
|
TIMOSHENKO JOHN ASLANIDES
24 December 1943 - 6 January 2020
Australian Poet
A voice to treasure, a life to admire.
Dearly loved by wife Jenny, son John
and daughter-in-law Lulu.
Admired brother of Paul, Anthea,
Phyllis and Christina.
Cherished brother-in-law of Alison, Fiona,
Cathy, Philippa and Jim.
Timoshenko died peacefully at
Clare Holland House in the early
morning of 6th January.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff for
their professional and compassionate care
for Tim and his family.
The memorial service for Tim will be held at
the Outdoor Chapel of
Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on SATURDAY
11 January 2020, commencing at 10:00am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 8, 2020