Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Outdoor Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Timoshenko ASLANIDES


1943 - 2020
Timoshenko ASLANIDES Obituary
TIMOSHENKO JOHN ASLANIDES

24 December 1943 - 6 January 2020



Australian Poet

A voice to treasure, a life to admire.



Dearly loved by wife Jenny, son John

and daughter-in-law Lulu.

Admired brother of Paul, Anthea,

Phyllis and Christina.

Cherished brother-in-law of Alison, Fiona,

Cathy, Philippa and Jim.



Timoshenko died peacefully at

Clare Holland House in the early

morning of 6th January.

Many thanks to the wonderful staff for

their professional and compassionate care

for Tim and his family.



The memorial service for Tim will be held at

the Outdoor Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on SATURDAY

11 January 2020, commencing at 10:00am.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 8, 2020
