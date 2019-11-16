|
|
TIMOTHY MICHAEL BRENNAN
26 August 1950 - 13 November 2019
Born in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.
Passed away peacefully surrounded
by his loving family, aged 69 years.
Loved and loving husband of Susan.
Much loved and proud father
of Trevor and Geoff.
Father-in-law of Bernie and Katie.
Cherished and loved son of
Stan (dec) and Mary.
Tim's family would like to thank the
staff at Canberra Hospital and
Clare Holland House for their loving care.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held in
the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY
22 November 2019 commencing at 3:00pm
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019