Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Timothy BRENNAN


1950 - 2019
Timothy BRENNAN Obituary
TIMOTHY MICHAEL BRENNAN

26 August 1950 - 13 November 2019



Born in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.



Passed away peacefully surrounded

by his loving family, aged 69 years.



Loved and loving husband of Susan.

Much loved and proud father

of Trevor and Geoff.

Father-in-law of Bernie and Katie.

Cherished and loved son of

Stan (dec) and Mary.



Tim's family would like to thank the

staff at Canberra Hospital and

Clare Holland House for their loving care.



A celebration of Tim's life will be held in

the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY

22 November 2019 commencing at 3:00pm



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019
