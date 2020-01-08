|
|
TIMOTHY IAN DALWOOD
19 June 1978 - 27 December 2019
Son of Robyn and Ian.
Brother of Sally and Toby.
Father of Jack and Alex.
Dearly loved by his family
and his many friends.
The funeral service for Tim will be held in the
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Saturday,
11 January 2020 commencing at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Menslink,
Beyond Blue or Strong Enough to Live
(Neurosurgical Research Foundation).
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 8, 2020