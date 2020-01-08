Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
More Obituaries for Timothy DALWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy DALWOOD


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Timothy DALWOOD Obituary
TIMOTHY IAN DALWOOD

19 June 1978 - 27 December 2019



Son of Robyn and Ian.

Brother of Sally and Toby.

Father of Jack and Alex.



Dearly loved by his family

and his many friends.



The funeral service for Tim will be held in the

Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Saturday,

11 January 2020 commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Menslink,

Beyond Blue or Strong Enough to Live

(Neurosurgical Research Foundation).

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 8, 2020
