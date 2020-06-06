|
|
TINA MILIN
15 July 1936 - 31 May 2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded
by her loving family
Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law
of Dajana and Sime, Helen and Scott,
Jenny and Carl, Peter and Mary.
Adored Baba of Kristina, Anita, Katarina,
Ante, Michael, Bianca, Oliver and Ryan.
Cherished great-Baba of Luka, Jack and Tyler.
A wonderful mother laid to rest,
For each of us she did her best,
her life was good, her heart was kind,
A better mother none could find.
A heartfelt thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of
11a at The Canberra Hospital
and the Palliative Care Team.
Private family funeral.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020