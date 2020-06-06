Home
Tina MILIN


1936 - 2020
Tina MILIN Obituary
TINA MILIN

15 July 1936 - 31 May 2020

Passed away peacefully surrounded

by her loving family



Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law

of Dajana and Sime, Helen and Scott,

Jenny and Carl, Peter and Mary.

Adored Baba of Kristina, Anita, Katarina,

Ante, Michael, Bianca, Oliver and Ryan.

Cherished great-Baba of Luka, Jack and Tyler.



A wonderful mother laid to rest,

For each of us she did her best,

her life was good, her heart was kind,

A better mother none could find.



A heartfelt thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of

11a at The Canberra Hospital

and the Palliative Care Team.



Private family funeral.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020
