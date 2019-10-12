Home
Toni-Maree MENZIES

Toni-Maree MENZIES Obituary
TONI-MAREE MENZIES

(TM)



19 November 1967 - 7 October 2019



Beloved partner of Jeff.

Much loved mother and mother-in-law

of Tara-Kai and Jonathan,

Jordanna and Alexander.

#1 fan of her Grandson, Cooper.

Loved daughter of Pat and Graham.



We will miss your advice,

laughter and friendship.

We will never forget you.



A celebration of TM's life will be held in

St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,

Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on Wednesday,

16 October 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
