TONI-MAREE MENZIES
(TM)
19 November 1967 - 7 October 2019
Beloved partner of Jeff.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law
of Tara-Kai and Jonathan,
Jordanna and Alexander.
#1 fan of her Grandson, Cooper.
Loved daughter of Pat and Graham.
We will miss your advice,
laughter and friendship.
We will never forget you.
A celebration of TM's life will be held in
St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,
Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on Wednesday,
16 October 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019